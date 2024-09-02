CA to Community Leader: Rinku Kejriwal Empowers Women with NJ Wealth’s platform

Rinku Kejriwal’s journey from Chartered Accountant to successful mutual fund distributor at NJ Wealth is a remarkable tale of resilience and empowerment. After having to set aside her dream of becoming a doctor due to family circumstances, Rinku pursued a career in finance, qualifying as a CA in May 2001. “It was tough, but my determination and the support of my loved ones helped me through,” she recalls.Beginning her career in a CA firm, Rinku realised her desire to create something of her own. However, her responsibilities at home, especially after marriage and children, posed significant challenges. “I kept studying whenever I could, fueled by a passion to do something meaningful,” she shares. A pivotal moment came when a family friend and her husband introduced her to mutual fund distribution. “Having always managed our investments, this field intrigued me,” Rinku explains. She took the requisite exams and passed, stepping into a world that combined her financial Knowledge with a desire to help others.Rinku’s commitment to empowering women became a driving force in her career. “During my time at home, I realised many homemakers’ earnings often went unrecognised,” she reflects. This inspired her to assist women in making the right investment decisions. “Helping her build a substantial savings corpus was incredibly rewarding. Seeing my clients smile motivates me,” she says.At NJ Wealth, Rinku found a supportive platform that enhanced her ability to manage her business effectively. “The NJ Wealth platform is user-friendly and transparent, making it easy for me and my clients to track investments,” she notes. The Client Desk app has been a game-changer, fostering trust and confidence.In a short time, Rinku has achieved impressive growth in her Assets Under Management (AUM) and SIP book. “Honesty is fundamental,” she asserts. Rinku is passionate about mentoring young girls aspiring to enter mutual fund distribution. “I want my daughter to join this industry,” she shares proudly.Rinku Kejriwal’s journey exemplifies how determination, education, and support from NJ Wealth can lead to success and empowerment, inspiring others while highlighting the value of women’s contributions to the economy.