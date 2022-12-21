Cafes, Restaurants Allowed to Stay Open Till 1 AM at Siri Fort Sports Complex

In an order, the DDA has directed authorities at the above mentioned three complexes to ensure adequate security, lighting and parking.

Woman Allegedly Denied Entry at Delhi Restaurant For Wearing Saree (Image: Instagram/Aquila)

New Delhi: Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena has allowed cafes and restaurants in Siri Fort Sports Complex, Qutub Golf Club and Bhalswa Golf Club here to remain open till 1 am from Wednesday, a move aimed at bolstering the city’s nightlife ahead of new year festivities, officials said.

These DDA joints, run by private licensees and offering food and beverages, have a daily footfall that runs into thousands.

Earlier, visitors to these complexes could avail food and beverages only between 9 pm and 11 pm, officials said on Tuesday.

“This comes as a gift to the people of the city during the festive season and the forthcoming New Year. Starting today, residents will be able to avail and enjoy a richer night life at these premier locations.

“The same would also result in increased economic activities resulting in more revenue generation,” said an official.

The official added that a vibrant nightlife and robust night time economy are also being envisaged pro-actively and strongly in the Master Plan Delhi 2041. “In a decision that will boost much demanded, hitherto lacking night life in the national capital and provide impetus to night economy, Lt Governor VK Saxena has approved the opening of restaurants and cafeteria in the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) owned Siri Fort Sports Complex, Qutub Golf Club and Bhalswa Golf Club till 1 am,” said the official.

In an order, the DDA has directed authorities at the above mentioned three complexes to ensure adequate security, lighting and parking.

He added that the LG has been consistently pushing for Delhi to have a nightlife comparable to other national and international capitals and metros.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has already granted about 150 licenses to eateries/restaurants for open, terrace, alfresco dining in different localities of the city.

In a related development, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has come up with a draft policy that permit restaurants in Connaught Place’s inner circle to use open spaces for serving food between 9 pm and 1 am on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

However, they won’t be allowed to serve liquor or prepare dishes.

Saxena had in August approved long pending applications of 314 commercial establishments that include online delivery services of food, medicines, logistics, transport and travel services and other essential commodities apart from KPOs and BPOs to operate on a 24×7 basis.

He had also constituted a High Power Committee to ease and facilitate license requirements for restaurants/eateries and directed it to examine the existing regulations and suggest ways of expediting the licensing processes.

(With PTI Inputs)



