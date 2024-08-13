Home

‘Students Are Hurt’: Calcutta HC Sends RG Kar Hospital Ex-Principal On Long Leave In Doctor Rape-Murder Case

Students, interns and junior doctors of Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital staged a stir on the campus against the return of their former medical superintendent cum vice-principal (MSVP) Sandip Ghosh as their principal on Monday.

The Calcutta high court has ordered Dr Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Hospital to take an extended leave following the brutal rape and murder of a doctor on campus. Calcutta High Court remarks, “We cannot gag the press…what assurance are you (State) giving to doctors? They are hurt. The incident is so gruesome. They (doctors) are justified in expressing their emotions.”

“He is the first person from whom statement should have been recorded…he is heading the institution…they are not above law..they may be govt official…he is an administrator…why do you protect? Let him tell the truth…in early hours it happened…the statement is the basis sir!! Something is missing…”, as per Bar and Bench.

Hours after resigning from R G Kar Medical College, Sandip Ghosh found himself at the center of a storm as he was appointed as the principal of CNMC Col. This decision sparked outrage among the students, interns, and junior doctors at Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital. The campus witnessed a stir as they vehemently opposed Ghosh’s return as their principal. The tension escalated as the students and interns took drastic measures, locking the principal’s room to prevent him from assuming charge.

Ghosh’s resignation from R G Kar Medical College was prompted by widespread protests following a tragic incident of a trainee doctor’s rape and murder on the campus. However, the news of his appointment at CNMC reignited the students’ fury, leading to protests against his reinstatement. The students stood their ground, adamantly refusing to allow Ghosh to enter the campus and take over as the new principal, signaling a deep-rooted discontent and lack of trust in his leadership.











