Calicut-Bound Air India Express Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Abu Dhabi Airport

An Air India Express flight IX348 made emergency landing at Abu Dhabi airport. The flight had 184 passengers on board. Check detailed report.

Flight path of Air India Express flight IX 348 from Abu Dhabi to Calicut

New Delhi: An Air India Express flight IX348 from Abu Dhabi to Calicut landed back at Abu Dhabi airport after a flame was detected in one of the engines. Reports said that the pilot of the aircraft noticed the flame and turned back to Abu Dhabi. The flight had 184 passengers on board when the mishap occurred. However, the aircraft landed safely and all passengers were safe, the airline said.

Flightradar24, a flight-tracking website informed that IX348 took off at 9.59 pm UTC (3.29 am IST) and landed less than 45 minutes later; the plane reached a max altitude of 1,975 feet.

In a statement, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed the incident and said,”Today an Air India Express B737-800 aircraft VT-AYC operating flight IX 348 (Abu Dhabi-Calicut ) was involved in Airturnback due to the No.1 engine flameout at 1000ft during the climb.”

Earlier last month, an Air India Express flight from Thiruvananthapuram to Muscat, Oman returned shortly after take-off due to a technical glitch in its on-board computer system. There were 105 passengers on board the flight, and they were later sent to Muscat on another aircraft that departed post noon.

In December 2022, the airline was in the news as a snake was reportedly found in the cargo hold of a flight from Calicut in Kerala to Dubai.



