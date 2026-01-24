NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Expert Consumers has recognized California Gold Nutrition as a top collagen brand in its 2026 review of collagen supplements, highlighting the brand’s expansive product range, ingredient-forward formulations, and alignment with evolving consumer expectations in the wellness and supplement market. California Gold Nutrition is an iHerb-owned brand, developed and distributed through one of the world’s largest online platforms for vitamins, minerals, and health products. Best Collagen Supplements
- California Gold Nutrition – an iHerb-owned wellness brand offering a broad range of supplements and personal care products formulated to support everyday health across nutrition, beauty, and lifestyle categories
- Hydrolyzed Collagen Type I & III products offered in powder and tablet form, commonly associated with skin, hair, nails, and connective tissue support
- Marine collagen peptides, including unflavored options and blends with cocoa or citrus flavors
- CollagenUP® formulations, which combine hydrolyzed marine collagen peptides with vitamin C and hyaluronic acid
- Functional blends, incorporating ingredients such as turmeric, ginger, MCTs, or prebiotic fiber
- Convenience-focused formats, including single-serve packets and higher-volume containers for regular use
Source link
Leave a Reply