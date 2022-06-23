Menu
Thursday, June 23, 2022
Call Centre Racked Got arrested by Narendrapur Police

Today, acting on a secret source information about an illegal call centre operating in fraudulent activities, a special team of Baruipur Cyber PS & Narendrapur PS under SDPO Baruipur and DSP DEB conducted raids at Kalitala, Garia station road, under Narendrapur PS and busted the illegal racket.

As a result, we were able to seize two computer systems along with headsets, 2 modems, 2 routers, 1 switche, 1 hard disk, 9 mobile phones, and Rs. 36,56,400. Eight (08) involved accused persons were arrested. A specific case has been started at Narendrapur PS. The accused persons will be forwarded before Ld Court and will be taken on police remand in the interest of investigation.

