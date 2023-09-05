With an innovative and advanced air ventilation system and compressible pumping chamber, the technology assists to keep your feet cool, fresh, and comfortable throughout the day.

Campus Activewear, one of India’s largest sports and athleisure footwear brand, announces the launch of new technology – “Air Turbo” as part of Campus Nitroboost range. With this, Campus becomes the pioneer in bringing this footwear tech through specially designed ranges suited for Indian consumers. Campus Air Turbo is a revolutionary product tech designed to keep your feet cool, fresh, and comfortable throughout the day.

Campus Activewear Launches Innovative ‘Air Turbo’ Technology; First in India

The Campus Air Turbo features an innovative air circulation system built right into the sole. Situated in the heel area, the Compressible Pumping Chamber (CPC) ventilation system, serves as the beating heart of this groundbreaking technology. Each step effortlessly activates the CPC system, creating a continuous pumping action that propels fresh air throughout your shoes. At the rear of the shoe lies the Inlet/Outlet Port (I/O Port), the gateway for air circulation. This dynamic port grants you control over the airflow as per your requirement. Completing the entire mechanism is the Air Passageway connecting the pumping chamber, the inlet/outlet port, and the inner part of the sole to facilitate the flow of air.

Speaking about the new launch, Prerna Aggarwal, CMO of Campus Activewear Ltd. said, “Young consumers are always on the move, leading an active lifestyle that requires comfortable footwear. With the moist and humid weather conditions that we experience in India, they may have had challenging situations with shoes that retain moisture and cause pain or produce odour. To solve the issue, we introduced this technology that support their daily active lifestyle and help them achieve their fashion goals. We are excited to bring Campus ‘Air Turbo’ for the Indian consumers and are sure that its thermal management technology will elevate the footwear experience.”

Designed to keep the consumers feet fresh and redefine your shoe-wearing experience despite extended periods of wear and usage, Campus Air Turbo offers numerous benefits. The cutting-edge technology enhances comfort by helping in dissipating air and moisture. Whether you’re engaged in intense activities or simply going about your day, Air Turbo is your ally in temperature regulation and ensuring your feet never feel excessively warm. Moreover, the constant airflow contributes to improved hygiene. Starting at a price of Rs. 2299, the Campus Air Turbo range comes in many colours to support the fashion goals of today’s youth

The new Campus Air Turbo is now available for purchase on the Campus Shoes website along with Campus outlets. For more information about the collection or to purchase a pair of shoes, visit Campus shoes’ website at campusshoes.com.

About Campus Activewear Ltd.

Campus is India’s largest sports and athleisure footwear brand in terms of value and volume in Fiscal 2021. In 2005, Mr. Hari Krishan Agarwal with his acumen, skill and innovative thinking, started a never-to-end revolution in the footwear industry with Campus Activewear. Today, the flagship brand ”Campus” has emerged as the biggest domestic sports and athleisure footwear brand in India that offers a diverse product portfolio for the entire family. With the changing market dynamics, Campus sustained its focus on product design and innovation by facilitating access to the latest global trends and styles through fashion forward approach. With over 19000+ multi-brand retail stores, over 200 company’s exclusive outlets, website (campusshoes.com) and amongst one of the top brands available on e-commerce portals, Campus secured its pan India presence while capturing the imagination of millions of people across Omni-channel platforms. The brand offers multiple choices across styles, colour palettes, price points and an attractive product value proposition making Campus, an aspirational brand especially for – young adults, everyday performers and fashionistas. Strengthening the brands leadership position in India, Campus recently got listed in May 2022.

