“Campus Connect 2024” a Pioneering K-12 University Fair, Sets a New Benchmark in North Kolkata

Aditya Group of schools, hosted “CAMPUS CONNECT 2024,” the first-ever K-12 University Fair in North Kolkata. The event brought together distinguished figures in education and industry to explore the future of career skills. Professor Shabina Omar, Officer on Special Duty at the Department of Higher Education, Government of West Bengal, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Nicolas Facino, Alliance Française du Bengale, served as the Guest of Honour. The panel discussion, chaired by Saptanshu Biswas a student of Aditya Academy, featured esteemed speakers including Ms.Shabina Nishat Omar, Officer on Special Duty at the Department of Higher Education, Government of West Bengal, Ms. Ambalika Das, Founder & Director of PRISM/President of Bandhan, Konnagar, Mr. Samrat Chatterjee, Founder & Director of Andragogy Biological Research, and Vaijayanti Bose, Min Hacker & Communications Expert.

The educational fair was entirely organised by the students of Aditya Academy and aimed to empower them by helping them realise their vision, address their curiosities, and explore diverse career opportunities. This hands-on experience ensured that when the students enter the professional field, they are already well-prepared and equipped for the future. The dignitaries were felicitated, leading into a thought-provoking panel discussion on “Skills for the Future: Navigating the Modern Career Options.” After the discussion, videos showcasing various universities were presented, highlighting their unique programs and opportunities. Participating institutions included USIEF, Amity University Rajasthan, SRM University, UPES Dehradun, MIT World Peace University, Pune, Lovely Professional University, NIIT University, O.P Jindal University, IIHM, Chandigarh University, Atlas Skilltech University, IQ City Medical College Hospital, GD Goenka University, and many others. This event brought together academicians and representatives from various universities and colleges under one roof, providing students with the chance to clarify their doubts and set clear goals for their future.

Reflecting on the event’s success, Kasturi Kejriwal, Chief Operating Officer, Aditya Group remarked, ” The remarkable turnout and active engagement from both students and professionals highlight the urgent need to address evolving skill requirements in today’s ever-changing job market.”

Anirban Aditya, Chairman, Aditya Group added, “By uniting a diverse array of educational institutions and experts, we have established a valuable forum for insightful discussions that will motivate and guide our future leaders.