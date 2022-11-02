Can BJP’s Sarveen Retain His Seat Or Will It Be AAP’s Game This Time

Shahpur Assembly constituency: Shahpur Assembly constituency is one of the 68 constituencies in the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh a northern state of India. Shahpur is also part of the Kangra Lok Sabha constituency. In the Vidhansabha elections 2017, SARVEEN CHOUDHARY of BJP party won with 23,104 votes. The runner-up was MAJOR (RET.) VIJAI SINGH MANKOTIA of IND party . The margin of victory was: 6,147 votes.Also Read – Bharmour Assembly Constituency: Will Lotus Bloom Again This Time? All Eyes on Poll Results

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate R. K. Singh won from Arrah Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 147285 votes by defeating Raju Yadav of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation). Also Read – Gopalganj Bypolls: Litmus Test For JD(U)-RJD Alliance As BJP Eyes To Retain The Prestigious Seat

Shahpur Assembly constituency: Key Candidates

Shahpur – Sarveen Choudhary (BJP) vs Kewal Singh Pathania (Congress) vs Abhishek Thakur (AAP) Also Read – Kinnaur (ST) Assembly Election 2022: Congress Eyes a Hat-trick, BJP Hopeful of Making a Comeback

SHAHPUR ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS (2017)

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin Sarveen Choudhary BJP Winner 23,104 38.42% 6,147 Major (ret.) Vijai Singh Mankotia IND Runner Up 16,957 28.20% Kewal Singh Pathania INC 3rd 16,333 27.16% Ramesh Kumar IND 4th 1,111 1.85% Desh Raj Chaudhary IND 5th 1,108 1.84% None Of The Above NOTA 6th 1,010 1.68% Banarsi Dass Dogra BSP 7th 516 0.86%

Days before the Himachal Pradesh election on 12 November, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is facing a challenge from its own leaders turned rebels who are standing as independent candidates in more than a dozen seats of the 68-member assembly.