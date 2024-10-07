Can Congress retain Inderwal’s constituency or BJP will win this time?

The result for Jammu and Kashmir constituency, Inderwal is scheduled to be announce on October 8, 2024. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates related to this constituency as well as other seats of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: As the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections results 2024 scheduled to be declared tomorrow, the Union Territory is approaching its crucial moment. The 2024 assembly elections mark the first since the abrogation of Article 370. Various political parties across the Union Territory have conducted electoral campaigns ahead of the elections to seek the majority support of the citizens by representing their manifestos and agendas.
The Assembly Elections for the Inderwal constituency took place during the first phase on September 18, 2024. The key candidates of the Inderwal constituency includes- Taraq Hussain Keen (BJP), Sheikh Zafarullah (INC), and Sheikh Nasir Hussian (JKPDP).
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election 2024: Important Dates
Important Dates: Phase 1 (All 24 ACs)
Important Dates: Phase 2 (All 26 ACs)
Important Dates: Phase 3 (All 40 ACs)
Candidates list of Inderwal Assembly Elections 2024
Political parties like- Bharatiya Janata Party, Indian National Congress, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, and several other parties have announced the names of their candidates from the Inderwal Constituency. Here is the list of 9 candidates contesting in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 from Inderwal constituency:
|Candidate Name
|Political Party
|Taraq Hussain Keen
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Sheikh Zafarullah
|Indian National Congress
|Salman Nisar
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|Sheikh Nasir Hussian
|Jammu and Kashmir People Democratic Party
|Ashiq Hussain
|Jammu & Kashmir Apni Party
|Imtiyaz Bashir
|Independent
|Payare Lal Sharma
|Independent
|Salman Rabbani
|Independent
|Ghulam Mohd Saroori
|Independent
Inderwal Assembly elections result (2014)
In the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, Indian National Congress (INC) candidate Ghulam Mohd Saroori won from Inderwal constituency seat, defeating Tariq Hussain Keen of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by a margin of 12,370 votes.
|Candidate Name
|Party
|Level
|Votes
|Vote share
|Margin
|Ghulam Mohd Saroori
|INC
|Winner
|29,754
|46.93%
|12,370
|Tariq Hussain Keen
|BJP
|Runner Up
|17,384
|27.42%
|Abdul Majeed Batt
|JKPDP
|3rd
|12,570
|19.83%
Inderwal Assembly elections result (2008)
In 2008 Assembly Elections, Ghulam Mohd Saroori from Indian National Congress (INC) secured victory over Inderwal constituency seat with 22,684 polled votes. While, Shakti Raj of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) trails over second position with 12,269 votes.
|Candidate Name
|Party
|Level
|Votes
|Vote share
|Margin
|Ghulam Mohd Saroori
|INC
|Winner
|22,684
|42.67%
|10,415
|Shakti Raj
|BJP
|Runner Up
|12,269
|23.08%
|Abdul Karim
|JKN
|3rd
|9,002
|16.93%

