Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections: Can Congress retain Inderwal’s constituency or BJP will win this time?

The result for Jammu and Kashmir constituency, Inderwal is scheduled to be announce on October 8, 2024. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates related to this constituency as well as other seats of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections: Can Congress retain Inderwal's constituency or BJP will win this time?

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: As the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections results 2024 scheduled to be declared tomorrow, the Union Territory is approaching its crucial moment. The 2024 assembly elections mark the first since the abrogation of Article 370. Various political parties across the Union Territory have conducted electoral campaigns ahead of the elections to seek the majority support of the citizens by representing their manifestos and agendas.

The Assembly Elections for the Inderwal constituency took place during the first phase on September 18, 2024. The key candidates of the Inderwal constituency includes- Taraq Hussain Keen (BJP), Sheikh Zafarullah (INC), and Sheikh Nasir Hussian (JKPDP).

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election 2024: Important Dates

Important Dates: Phase 1 (All 24 ACs)

Candidates list of Inderwal Assembly Elections 2024

Political parties like- Bharatiya Janata Party, Indian National Congress, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, and several other parties have announced the names of their candidates from the Inderwal Constituency. Here is the list of 9 candidates contesting in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 from Inderwal constituency:

Candidate Name Political Party Taraq Hussain Keen Bharatiya Janata Party Sheikh Zafarullah Indian National Congress Salman Nisar Bahujan Samaj Party Sheikh Nasir Hussian Jammu and Kashmir People Democratic Party Ashiq Hussain Jammu & Kashmir Apni Party Imtiyaz Bashir Independent Payare Lal Sharma Independent Salman Rabbani Independent Ghulam Mohd Saroori Independent

Inderwal Assembly elections result (2014)

In the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, Indian National Congress (INC) candidate Ghulam Mohd Saroori won from Inderwal constituency seat, defeating Tariq Hussain Keen of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by a margin of 12,370 votes.

Candidate Name Party Level Votes Vote share Margin Ghulam Mohd Saroori INC Winner 29,754 46.93% 12,370 Tariq Hussain Keen BJP Runner Up 17,384 27.42% Abdul Majeed Batt JKPDP 3rd 12,570 19.83%

Inderwal Assembly elections result (2008)

In 2008 Assembly Elections, Ghulam Mohd Saroori from Indian National Congress (INC) secured victory over Inderwal constituency seat with 22,684 polled votes. While, Shakti Raj of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) trails over second position with 12,269 votes.

Candidate Name Party Level Votes Vote share Margin Ghulam Mohd Saroori INC Winner 22,684 42.67% 10,415 Shakti Raj BJP Runner Up 12,269 23.08% Abdul Karim JKN 3rd 9,002 16.93%

