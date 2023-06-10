Can India break THIS 121-year-old record to win the WTC 2023 Final?

India has been behind the 8-ball ever since they gave away 469 runs in the first innings of the WTC Final at the Oval in London. However, despite valiant innings from Shardul Thakur and Ajinkya Rahane Indian batters fell way short of Australia’s total and were bowled out for 296 on Day 3 of the test match.
