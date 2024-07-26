Home

Can India’s Pride INS Brahmaputra Be Saved? Fire Accident Shakes Navy

The mortal remains of Indian Navy leading seaman Sitendra Singh, who died in a fire incident on INS Brahmaputra in Mumbai, were consigned to flames in his village in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district on Thursday.

Indian Naval Ship (INS) Brahmaputra rested on one side after a major fire broke out on the ship, resulting in the loss of a junior sailor, the Indian Navy said. The fire broke out in the INS Brahmaputra, a multi-role frigate, on the evening of July 21, while it was undergoing refit. Many videos of INS Brahmaputra accident went viral on social media.

The fire was brought under control by the ship’s crew with the assistance of fire fighters from the dockyard and other ships in harbour, by the morning of July 22. Further follow-on actions including sanitisation checks for assessment of residual risk of fire were carried out, the Navy had said earlier.

It is the third major loss in Mumbai Naval Dock in the last decade, which raises questions on safety standards and maintenance processes at India’s top naval base. It also raises another question that can INS Brahmaputra be saved now?

Warship INS Brahmaputra Speciality

INS Brahmaputra is India’s indigenously built Brahmaputra-class guided missile frigate. State-run Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited in Kolkata built it and it was commissioned into the Navy in 2000. The INS Beas and INS Betwa are two other famous ones who belong to this class.

The INS Brahmaputra had a length of 125 metres, beam (width) of 14.4 metres, and displacement of 5,300 tonnes, and was capable of speeds in excess of 27 knots (50 km/h).

A crew of 40 officers and 330 sailors manned the ship. It has anti-aircraft guns, surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles, and torpedo launchers.

The ship also had a wide array of sensors, and was capable of operating Seaking and Chetak helicopters. It could play a major role in the Navy like coastal and offshore patrolling, monitoring of sea lines of communication, maritime diplomacy, counter-terrorism and anti-piracy operations. But as the ship met with a major fire accident, doubts of its survival are being raised.

Can The Brahmaputra Sail Again?

The Navy said Admiral Tripathi directed Western Naval Command and the Naval headquarters to make INS Brahmaputra seaworthy and combat ready.

“The Chief of Naval Staff was briefed on the mitigating actions taken to limit the extent of the damage, plan to recover and undertake repairs to restore the ship’s functionality at the earliest,” it said.

“The Chief of Naval Staff directed that all actions by the Command and Naval Headquarters to make INS Brahmaputra seaworthy and combat ready are to be initiated immediately,” the Navy said in a statement.

