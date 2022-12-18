Can Lionel Messi Do A Sachin Tendulkar In Qatar?

Sachin Tendulkar and Lionel Messi enjoy a lot of similarities in World Cups. While Sachin was able to lift the Cup in the last appearance, can Messi do the same in his last too?

Lionel Messi (L) and Sachin Tendulkar. (Image: ICC & AP)

New Delhi: Lionel Messi is one of the great footballers of all time, there is no doubt about that. On the other hand, India’s Sachin Tendulkar is regarded as ‘God’ of cricket. Interestingly, both Sachin and Messi has something in common that might please the Argentinean fans ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 final against France on Sunday.

Both Sachin and Messi wear the same number on their back of their jerseys — 10 and lost a World Cup final once in their career. While Sachin was a part of the Indian team that lost the 2003 World Cup final against Australia, Messi’s Argentina lost to Germany in 2014.

As fate would have it, both Sachin and Messi made the World Cup final eight years after. Sachin was a part of the Indian team that won the 2011 World Cupp at home. Eight years later, Messi is just a win away from lifting the coveted trophy that is missing from his cabinet.

2011 India Cricket World Cup Champions 2022 ? What do you think guys?#FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/U5OMmg0XSB — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 18, 2022

But that’s not all. Sachin was adjudged the Man of the Match in the 2011 World Cup semifinal. Messi recieved it too in Qatar after their win over Croatia. Not to forget, Sachin won the trophy in his last World Cup appearance.

Messi, the former Barcelona star, is playing his fifth and final World Cup. With just few hours to go before the final kicks of at the Lusail Stadium, can Messi and Argentina lift the title in Qatar?



