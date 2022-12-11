Sunday, December 11, 2022
National

Can You Find The Pig Hidden Among These Chickens Within 5 Seconds?

Do you take the challenge of solving this brain teaser in under 5 seconds?

Viral Optical Illusion
Viral Optical Illusion

Viral Optical Illusion: Many mind-boggling optical illusions have gone viral in the recent past that leave netizens scratching their heads. Whether it’s a picture puzzle or something hidden inside a painting, optical illusions are always fun to solve. The purpose of an optical illusion is to test your perception of the image presented before you and also to test your observation skills. A picture of a farm full of cute chickens is going viral on social media that challenges people to find a pig hiding in plain sight.

This puzzle is the most difficult one we’ve come across in a long time as it is said that the hidden pig can only be spotted by one per cent of people in the given time. The puzzle image shows lush green bushes and grass bark where a lot of chickens are present. Somewhere in this picture, another farm animal, a pig, is hiding among the chickens but it’s not easy to spot it.

Do you take the challenge of solving this brain teaser in under 5 seconds? Take a close look at the optical illusion picture above.

FIND THE PIG HIDDEN INSIDE THIS PICTURE WITHIN 5 SECONDS:

Viewers were baffled as most of them could not find the pig within the given time limit, no matter how much they stared at the picture. So, here’s a solution that will help you find it easily.

HERE’S THE SOLUTION TO THE OPTICAL ILLUSION:

Take a close look at the middle right of the picture, just behind the bush. You can see a small little piggy sitting and camouflaging among the similar-coloured chickens. If you still cannot find it, the pig is circled in the picture below.

Did you manage to find the pig?




Published Date: December 11, 2022 11:35 AM IST





