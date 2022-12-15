Can You Help The Man Find His Lost Dog Within 10 Seconds?

Do you take the challenge of solving this brain teaser in under 10 seconds?

Viral Optical Illusion: Many mind-boggling optical illusions have gone viral in the recent past that leave netizens scratching their heads. Whether it’s a picture puzzle or something hidden inside a painting, optical illusions are always fun to solve. The purpose of an optical illusion is to test your perception of the image presented before you and also to test your observation skills. A picture of a living room is going viral on social media that challenges people to find a man’s missing dog hiding in plain sight.

This puzzle is the most difficult one we’ve come across in a long time as it is said that the missing dog can only be found by one per cent of people in the given time. The puzzle image shows a living room with lots of objects kept nicely to decorate the room. There are couches, a centre table, a lamp, a plant near a window, and a shelf filled with different things inside the living area. There is also a fireplace in the room and the floor has a beautiful carpet on it. However, the man seems worried and is looking for his lost dog inside the living room. Somewhere in this room full of things, the lost puppy is waiting to be reunited with its owner.

Do you take the challenge of solving this brain teaser in under 10 seconds? Take a close look at the optical illusion picture above.

FIND THE MISSING DOG IN THIS ROOM WITHIN 10 SECONDS:

Viewers were baffled as most of them could not find the hidden puppy within the given time limit, no matter how much they stared at the picture. So, here’s a solution that will help you find it easily.

HERE’S THE SOLUTION TO THE OPTICAL ILLUSION:

Take a close look at the middle left of the picture, just on the carpet. The dog is camouflaging in the same coloured carpet and is looking for its owner. If you still cannot find it, the missing dog is circled in the picture below.

Did you manage to find the dog?



