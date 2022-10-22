Saturday, October 22, 2022
Can You Help This Boy Find His Other Shoe Within 10 Seconds?

Viral Optical Illusion: Many mind-boggling optical illusions have gone viral in the recent past that leave netizens scratching their heads. Whether it’s a picture puzzle or something hidden inside a painting, optical illusions are always fun to solve. The purpose of an optical illusion is to test your perception of the image presented before you and also to test your observation skills. A picture of a young boy’s room is going viral on social media that challenges people to find his other shoe hiding in plain sight.Also Read – Optical Illusion: Only A Genius Can Spot The Hidden Bird In This Forest Within 5 Seconds

This puzzle is the most difficult one we’ve come across in a long time as it is said that the hidden shoe can only be spotted by one per cent of people in the given time. The puzzle image shows a really messy room of a boy with things and toys scattered all around. The boy is wearing one shoe but he’s lost the other shoe in his messy room. Somewhere in this picture, the other blue and green coloured shoe is hiding but it’s not easy to spot it. Also Read – Optical Illusion: Can You Find The Hidden Dog In This Room Within 15 Seconds?

Do you take the challenge of solving this brain teaser in under 10 seconds? Take a close look at the optical illusion picture above. Viewers were baffled as most of them could not find the hidden shoe within the given time limit, no matter how much they stared at the picture. So, here’s a solution that will help you find it easily. Also Read – Optical Illusion: Only 1% People Can Find The Butterfly Hidden In This Sunflower Field Within 60 Seconds

HERE’S THE SOLUTION TO THE OPTICAL ILLUSION:

Take a close look between the toy chest and night stand, the shoe is camflouging among the flooring and toys but can be easily spotted.

Did you manage to find the lost shoe?





