Thursday, November 10, 2022
National

Can You Spot The Baby Rhino Hiding Among Elephants Within 10 Seconds?

Do you take the challenge of solving this brain teaser in under 10 seconds?

Viral Optical Illusion
Viral Optical Illusion

Viral Optical Illusion: Many mind-boggling optical illusions have gone viral in the recent past that leave netizens scratching their heads. Whether it’s a picture puzzle or something hidden inside a painting, optical illusions are always fun to solve. The purpose of an optical illusion is to test your perception of the image presented before you and also to test your observation skills. A picture of a herd of adorable elephants is going viral on social media that challenges people to find a baby rhino hiding in plain sight.

This puzzle is the most difficult one we’ve come across in a long time as it is said that the baby rhinoceros can only be spotted by one per cent of people in the given time. The puzzle image shows a huge herd of elephants including calves gathered in a circle, looking happy to be together. Somewhere in this picture, a baby rhino is hiding but it’s not easy to spot it.

Do you take the challenge of solving this brain teaser in under 10 seconds? Take a close look at the optical illusion picture above.

FIND THE BABY RHINO HIDDEN AMONG THESE ELEPHANTS WITHIN 10 SECONDS:

Viewers were baffled as most of them could not find the hidden cat within the given time limit, no matter how much they stared at the picture. So, here’s a solution that will help you find it easily.

HERE’S THE SOLUTION TO THE OPTICAL ILLUSION:

Take a close look at the middle right of the picture, just near the rock. The cute little blue-coloured rhino is hiding in the middle of large elephants of the same colour. If you still cannot find it, the hidden rhino is circled in the picture below.

Did you manage to find the baby rhino?




Published Date: November 10, 2022 2:27 PM IST





