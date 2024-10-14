Home

Canadian police makes sensational, objectionable claim, says Government of India involved….

The RCMP has stated that their investigations have revealed that Indian diplomats and consular officials based in Canada abused their official positions.

Ottawa: In a sensational and objectionable claim made on Monday, 14 October 2024, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Commissioner, Mike Duheme claimed that they have information on certain criminal activity carried out by “agents of the Government of India”.

“Over the past few years and more recently, law enforcement agencies in Canada have successfully investigated and charged a significant number of individuals for their direct involvement in homicides, extortions and other criminal acts of violence. In addition, there have been well over a dozen credible imminent threats to life which have led to the conduct of duty to warn, by law enforcement with members of South Asian community and specifically, members of the pro-Khalistan movement,” said RCMP Commissioner, Mike Duheme.

Commissioner Duheme said that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police created a multi-disciplinary team to investigate and coordinate efforts to combat this threat.

“In February 2024, the RCMP created a multi-disciplinary team to investigate and coordinate efforts to combat this threat. The team has learnt a significant amount of information on the breadth and depth of criminal activity orchestrated by agents of the Government of India, in consequential threats to the safety and security of Canadians and individuals living in Canada. Despite law enforcement’s action, the harm has continued, posing a serious threat to our public safety. We reached a point where we felt that it was imperative to confront Govt of India and inform the public about some very serious findings that have been uncovered through our investigations,” he said while alleging that there is an extremist threat in Canada which is impacting Canada and India’s ability to collaborate.

“There is a violent, extremist threat in Canada that Canada and India have been working on over the years. However, these threats are impacting Canada and India’s ability to collaborate. Earlier this week, the RCMP Deputy Commissioner of Federal Policing attempted to meet with the Indian law-enforcement counterparts to discuss violent, extremism that occurred in Canada and India and present evidence about agents of the Government of India’s involvement in serious criminal activity here in Canada. Unfortunately, these attempts were unsuccessful. Therefore, the Deputy Commissioner met with officials of the Govt of India, alongside the National Security and Intelligence Advisor and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs over the weekend,” he said.

The RCMP has stated that their investigations have revealed that Indian diplomats and consular officials based in Canada used their official positions to engage in clandestine activities. This includes collecting information for the Government of India, either directly or through their proxies, as well as other individuals who acted voluntarily or through coercion.

This evidence, according to the Police, was directly presented to Government of India officials. They urged cooperation in stemming the violence and requested our law enforcement agencies to work together to address these issues.

New Delhi had earlier in the day “strongly” rejected a diplomatic communication from Canada suggesting that the Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats were “persons of interest” in an investigation and termed it as “preposterous imputations” and part of the political agenda of the Justin Trudeau government.

