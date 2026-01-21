Advisors to the President Identify a Critical Need to Strengthen the Cancer Workforce as Demand for Cancer Care Rises

WASHINGTON

Jan. 21, 2026

Create partnerships that engage stakeholders from different sectors to extend the reach of cancer care, enhance cancer research training, and strengthen local and regional workforces.

Expand education and training pathways to attract and retain key roles in the cancer care workforce, including advanced practice providers and allied health care professionals.

Support cancer care team productivity by addressing sources of administrative burden, such as prior authorization and electronic health records.