DH100 recognizes the companies shaping the future of healthcare innovation in NY, spotlighting Candid’s role in strengthening the financial foundation of the American healthcare system.

NEW YORK

Feb. 4, 2026

/PRNewswire/ —, a revenue cycle automation platform transforming conventional healthcare claims processing, announced today that it has been named to the 2026 New York Digital Health 100 (DH100), an annual recognition honoring the most innovative and high-impact digital health startups in the New York region. Published by Digital Health New York (DHNY), the DH100 is released in conjunction with the 2026 New York Healthcare Innovation Report, which analyzes key investment trends, market dynamics, and opportunities shaping the digital health ecosystem. Now in its seventh year, the DH100 spotlights the companies driving healthcare forward through bold ideas and scalable solutions. The 2026 list includes 48 new companies addressing some of healthcare’s most complex challenges, alongside members of the DHNY Hall of Fame, which recognizes organizations whose early and lasting contributions helped build New York’s digital health ecosystem. “Preventable administrative friction costs providers billions every year and pulls resources away from patient care,” said Nick Perry, CEO and cofounder of Candid Health. “The future of revenue cycle management is proactive, not reactive. Being named to the 2026 DH100 reflects the industry’s shift toward modern infrastructure—and Candid is leading that shift by preventing billing issues upstream and accelerating time to cash.” “The breadth and depth of companies named to this year’s DH100 reflect a clear market shift from experimentation to execution,” said Bunny Ellerin, co-founder and CEO of DHNY. “These companies are scaling solutions that improve outcomes while building enduring businesses, demonstrating how innovation at the intersection of care delivery, data, and trust is shaping the next generation of healthcare leaders.” Candid Health is rebuilding healthcare’s financial infrastructure with automation that eliminates administrative waste and ensures providers are paid accurately and on time. In 2025, Candid nearly tripled claims volume and processed five times more charges year over year, expanding to more than 200 provider organizations across dozens of specialties. Customers achieved over 95% touchless claim rates and payer net collection rates exceeding 97%, as Candid doubled its team to support rapid growth. To download a copy of the 2026 New York Healthcare Innovation Report, please clickCandid was founded by Nick Perry (CEO), Doug Proctor (COO) and Adam Reis. The team is on a mission to simplify medical billing, allowing providers to focus on delivering quality care. Trusted by more than 200 leading healthcare organizations, Candid’s revenue cycle platform leverages advanced automation to decrease the cost to collect and increase net collection rates. The company is backed by Oak HC/FT, 8VC, First Round Capital, and Y Combinator. Learn more at candidhealth.com.(DHNY) is a connected community of digital health leaders who share ideas, spark new directions and create success across the entire ecosystem. As an organization, DHNY seeks to increase the visibility of New York City as a leader in healthcare innovation and showcase the companies and leaders creating the future of healthcare. Its flagship event, DHNY Summit, brings together an elite group of entrepreneurs, investors, payers, providers and executives to cultivate the New York digital health community and drive impactful conversations around the current and future state of digital health. DHNY was founded in 2022 in collaboration with AlleyCorp. For more information or to join DHNY’s mailing list, please visitTo compile the DH100, DHNY invited companies to complete an in-depth application with both quantitative and qualitative measures to get to know the company better. DHNY also used its dynamic database of digital health companies in the region to round out the consideration set. A company qualified for consideration if it maintained headquarters or employed at least 5 people in the New York region. Companies were excluded if: public or non-profit; founded before 2015; on the DH100 five or more years; had an exit. DHNY evaluated companies on a number of factors, including but not limited to: strength of application, leadership, # of employees, funding, revenue, market fit, differentiated offerings, and community engagement.SOURCE Candid Health