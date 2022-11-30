Canelo Alvarez Issues APOLOGY to Lionel Messi, People of Argentina During FIFA World Cup

Claiming that he was carried away by his passion for his country, he apologised and also admitted that we all learn something new every day.

Canelo Alvarez Apologizes to Lionel Messi

Qatar: Canelo Alvarez, the Mexican boxer made headlines for his comments on Lionel Messi and the Argentinian football team ahead of the FIFA World Cup match in Qatar. While Alvarez’s comments drew hatred, the boxer has now come out and apologized on social media ahead of Argentina’s Group match against Poland. Claiming that he was carried away by his passion for his country, he apologised and also admitted that we all learn something new every day.

His tweet read (translated to English): “These last few days I got carried away by the passion and love I feel for my country and made comments that were out of place for which I want to apologize to Messi and the people of Argentina. Every day we learn something new and this time it was my turn.”

Estos últimos días me dejé llevar por la pasión y el amor que siento por mi país e hice comentarios que estuvieron fuera de lugar por lo que quiero disculparme con Messi y la gente de Argentina. Todos los días aprendemos algo nuevo y esta vez me tocó a mí. — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) November 30, 2022



