Next-generation EMR platform recognized for helping specialty practices deliver efficient, personalized patient care

SAN FRANCISCO

Feb. 4, 2026



2026 Best in KLAS Awards: Software and Services



by BIG



/PRNewswire/ —(Canvas), the EMR company accelerating everyday medicine, has been named the 2026 Best in KLAS Ambulatory Specialty EHR. The Canvas EMR platform was the top-ranked ambulatory specialty product in this segment of the. The award, based on feedback from Canvas end users about the quality of the Canvas customer experience, recognizes Canvas’ commitment to giving care teams superpowers with software across every major outpatient specialty and setting.Published annually, the Best in KLAS report evaluates healthcare IT software and services vendors across multiple market segments. KLAS surveys thousands of provider and payer organizations to assess vendor performance against their operational goals and expectations. Canvas was evaluated in the Ambulatory Specialty EHR category and compared to vendors of vertical, specialty-specific products. Canvas customers who responded to the KLAS survey included healthcare organizations in cardiology, behavioral health, psychiatry, gastroenterology, chronic care management, cardiometabolic health, longevity medicine, primary care and urgent care. More examples of specialty EMRs built with Canvas can be found. “The Best in KLAS winners have earned the trust of their customers over the past year. With this recognition, they set the standard for excellence through partnership in healthcare technology and services in the months to come,” said Adam Gale, CEO, KLAS Research. One example of commentary that drove the Canvas Best in KLAS recognition reads as follows: “There are a couple of things that stand out to us about EMR Platform. The main one is how customizable it is for operations personnel and for more technical folks. EMR Platform is an API-first system with a really robust API. We have been so impressed with the system. It allows for a lot more flexibility in terms of triggering automations and building on top of the platform. Overall, the customizability has been great. We are not a typical practice, so our care model is a little different. We really needed an EHR that would allow us to structure our visits differently while still being able to guide our providers through the visit. We needed a system that had task functionality so that our nurses and community health workers could manage interactions and outreach between the different visits. The system is very adaptable to non-fee-for-service, value-based-care workflows as well, so that has been really great.” – VP/Other Executive, August 2025, collected by KLAS Research. The Canvas EMR platform is designed specifically to automate the unique workflows of specialty practices. Canvas provides a certified EMR (system of record) that exposes its core functionality as composable software, enabling end-to-end automation. That automation is delivered as customer-specific Canvas plugins that change EMR behavior and can read/write clinical data to automate clinical, operational and billing work. For new customers in traditional specialty clinics, Canvas offers aof prebuilt plugins that allow clinicians to use the Canvas platform without requiring any software development capabilities. Canvas also offers a natural language-based experience to create plugins with Claude Code, enabling customers to create their own specific automations in the Canvas interface without needing any specialized knowledge of the Canvas SDK or coding skills. The flexibility of Canvas, combined with the ease of implementation and support provided by the Canvas team, led Canvas to earn an A rating in the Relationship category of the KLAS rankings. “We’re proud to receive Best in KLAS in 2026, and this is an award authored by our customers in more ways than one,” said Adam Farren, CEO of Canvas Medical. “The positive feedback from Canvas users is what created this category leadership for us. The customizations we created with our customers within each specialty means that we now have the best specialty EMR offering across a wide range of outpatient specialties. Our team has worked so hard to drive this success, and I am grateful to see KLAS recognize it.” To discover how Canvas Medical’s award-winning platform can help your specialty practice deliver better care with less administrative burden, visitCanvas Medical, established in 2015, is the EMR company accelerating everyday medicine. Healthcare organizations use its customizable workflows, developer tools and open data architecture to extend and optimize the clinician experience. These capabilities provide tools and context for safe healthcare automation, removing administrative burden and driving better outcomes. Canvas Medical works with customers operating multi-clinician businesses in all major outpatient specialties. For more information about Canvas Medical, visit canvasmedical.com.KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software and services to deliver timely reports and performance data that represent provider and payer voices and act as catalysts for improving vendor performance. Learn more at klasresearch.com.BAMSOURCE Canvas Medical