Capgemini in Collaboration with NSEZ Launches First-of-its-kind Center of Excellence in Skilling for Youths in Noida

Capgemini, in collaboration with Noida Special Economic Zone (NSEZ), announces the launch of a first-of-its-kind integrated Center of Excellence in Skilling in Uttar Pradesh. The state-of-the-art center includes facilities such as classrooms, a computer lab, a counseling area, and a science, technology, engineering, and maths (STEM) lab equipped with Coding, Tinkering*, and Robotics facilities for government schoolteachers and students, creating a conducive learning environment. This collaboration aims to help incentivize skill development and digital literacy in India by reaching out to unemployed and vulnerable youths and providing them with advanced training in new technologies such as Generative AI, robotics, Fintech, and more.

From (L-R) – Ashwin Yardi, CEO – India, Capgemini; Bipin Menon, Development Commissioner, NSEZ; Aiman Ezzat, CEO, Capgemini Group; Anurag Pratap Kumar, Head, CSR – India, Capgemini

Capgemini will offer curated short-term and long-term courses in advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning to 1000 young aspirants annually, enhancing employability in Information Technology (IT), Information Technology Enabled Services (IteS) and Fintech sectors. The demographic encompasses individuals aged 11 years and above, with a specific focus on socially and economically marginalized communities, as well as women and youths with special needs, aiming to foster digital inclusion.

Commenting on the launch Ashwin Yardi, CEO – of Capgemini in India said, “At Capgemini we believe that technology has the capabilities to revolutionize societies. We see immense potential in India’s employment-seeking younger generations. As a responsible technology company, we aim to equip youths from marginalized communities with the right digital skills, enabling them to boost their career prospects and leverage cutting-edge technology. This initiative, aligned with the country’s digital inclusion vision, will prepare India’s young people to take up opportunities in the new world shaped by technology evolution.”

The center adopts a 360-degree intervention approach, guiding individuals through their career journey. This is further complemented with Capgemini certification and live industry projects for enhanced exposure. The center aims to place the trained students with leading recruiters, enabling sustainable careers in aspirational jobs. It also serves as a platform for entrepreneurship support, encouraging students and youth to ideate and innovate.

This collaboration between Capgemini and NSEZ is further strengthened by the contribution from several other partners including SAP, nasscom foundation, YES Foundation, SRF Foundation, AADHAR, EduBridge and The Innovation Story.

