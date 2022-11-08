Tuesday, November 8, 2022
National

Captain, V Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today New Zealand v Pakistan

NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today’s New Zealand vs Pakistan T20 WC Match at Sydney Cricket Ground at 1:30 PM IST November 9 Wednesday

Here is the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction - Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and NZ vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, NZ vs PAK Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, NZ vs PAK Probable XIs ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Fantasy Cricket Prediction - New Zealand vs Pakistan, Fantasy Playing Tips - ICC T20 World Cup 2022.
NZ vs PAK Dream11 Team Predictions ICC T20 World Cup 2022 (Credits: IANS)

NZ vs PAK Dream11 Team Predictions ICC T20 World Cup 2022

NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today’s New Zealand vs Pakistan T20 WC Match at Sydney Cricket Ground at 1:30 PM IST November 9 Wednesday

In the Super 12 fixture of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 tournament, New Zealand and Pakistan will square off against each other at Adelaide Oval at 1:30 PM IST November 9 Wednesday.

Here is the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and NZ vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, NZ vs PAK Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, NZ vs PAK Probable XIs ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – New Zealand vs Pakistan, Fantasy Playing Tips – ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

TOSS: The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 toss between South Africa and Netherlands will take place at 1 PM IST – November 9.

Time: 1:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground.

NZ vs PAK My Dream11 Team

Devon Conway, Mohammad Rizwan, Glenn Phillips, Kane Williamson, Iftikhar-Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mitchell Santner, Shaheen Afridi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Haris Rauf

Captain: Shadab Khan, Vice-Captain: Glenn Phillips.

NZ vs PAK Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (capt), Glenn Phillips, Daryll Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

NZ vs PAK Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, JIOTV

NZ vs PAK Squads

New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Asif Ali




Published Date: November 8, 2022 10:25 PM IST





