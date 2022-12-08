Thursday, December 8, 2022
Captain, Vice-Captain – Dambulla Giants vs Colombo Stars, Playing 11s

Here is the Lanka Premier League 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and DG vs CS Dream11 Team Prediction, DG vs CS Fantasy Cricket Prediction, DG vs CS Playing 11s Fan code ECS T10 Barcelona.

DG vs CS Dream11 Team Prediction,Lanka Premier League ,Dambulla Giants vs Colombo Stars
DG vs CS Dream11 Prediction Lanka Premier League 2022: Online Fantasy Cricket Tips Dambulla Giants vs Colombo Stars | India.com news| Lanka Premier League 2022

DG vs CS Dream11 Team Prediction, Lanka Premier League 2022, Match 5 Fantasy Hints: Here is the Lanka Premier League 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and DG vs CS Dream11 Team Prediction, DG vs CS Fantasy Cricket Prediction, DG vs CS Playing 11s Fan code ECS T10 Barcelona, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Dambulla Giants vs Colombo Stars, Fantasy Playing Tips – Lanka Premier League 2022. DG vs CS Dream11 Team Prediction, Lanka Premier League, Match 5 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Dambulla Giants vs Colombo Stars, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota 3 PM IST December 08, 2022, Monday.

TOSS – The Lanka Premier League 2022 match toss between Dambulla Giants vs Colombo Stars will take place at 2:30 PM IST.

Time – December 08, 3 PM IST

Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota

DG vs CS Dream11

Keeper – Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jordan Cox

Batsmen – Angelo Mathews (VC), Dasun Shanaka, Charith Asalanka

All-rounders – Sikandar Raza (C), Sekkuge Prasanna, Benny Howell

Bowlers – Paul van Meekeren, Lahiru Kumara, Dominic Drakes

DG vs CS Probable Playing XI

Dambulla Giants: Shevon Daniel, Jordan Cox(wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Ramesh Mendis, Lahiru Madushanka, Sikandar Raza, Lahiru Kumara, Chathuranga de Silva, Noor Ahmad, Paul van Meekeren

Colombo Stars: Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella(wk), Charith Asalanka, Ravi Bopara, Muditha Lakshan, Dinesh Chandimal, Benny Howell, Keemo Paul, Seekkuge Prasanna, Dominic Drakes, Suranga Lakmal




Published Date: December 8, 2022 12:59 PM IST





Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022 LIVE Counting Underway: Check Full List of Winners Here
Viridian RED Carries the Invest in Haryana Initiative Forward
Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022 LIVE Counting Underway: Check Full List of Winners Here
Viridian RED Carries the Invest in Haryana Initiative Forward
