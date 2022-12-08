Captain, Vice-Captain – Dambulla Giants vs Colombo Stars, Playing 11s

Here is the Lanka Premier League 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and DG vs CS Dream11 Team Prediction, DG vs CS Fantasy Cricket Prediction, DG vs CS Playing 11s Fan code ECS T10 Barcelona.

TOSS – The Lanka Premier League 2022 match toss between Dambulla Giants vs Colombo Stars will take place at 2:30 PM IST.

Time – December 08, 3 PM IST

Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota

DG vs CS Dream11

Keeper – Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jordan Cox

Batsmen – Angelo Mathews (VC), Dasun Shanaka, Charith Asalanka

All-rounders – Sikandar Raza (C), Sekkuge Prasanna, Benny Howell

Bowlers – Paul van Meekeren, Lahiru Kumara, Dominic Drakes

DG vs CS Probable Playing XI

Dambulla Giants: Shevon Daniel, Jordan Cox(wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Ramesh Mendis, Lahiru Madushanka, Sikandar Raza, Lahiru Kumara, Chathuranga de Silva, Noor Ahmad, Paul van Meekeren

Colombo Stars: Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella(wk), Charith Asalanka, Ravi Bopara, Muditha Lakshan, Dinesh Chandimal, Benny Howell, Keemo Paul, Seekkuge Prasanna, Dominic Drakes, Suranga Lakmal



