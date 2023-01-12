Captain, Vice-Captain India vs Sri Lanka Match Toss Fantasy XI
IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, India Tour of Sri Lanka Fantasy Hints: After winning the first ODI against Sri Lanka at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati now the focus will shift to the second ODI which will be played at Eden Gardens Kolkata on January 12, 1.30 PM IST. Rohit Sharma-led India will look to win the second ODI to seal the series against Sri Lanka. On the other hand, Sri Lanka will also look to win the match to make a comeback in the second ODI match. Here is the Sri Lanka Tour of India 2nd ODI, Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, IND vs SL Fantasy Cricket Prediction, IND vs SL Playing 11s Sri Lanka Tour of India, Fantasy Cricket Prediction India vs Sri Lanka, Fantasy Playing Tips – Sri Lanka Tour of India.
TOSS – The 2nd ODI match toss between India and Sri Lanka will take place at 1:00 PM IST.
Time – January 12, Thursday, 01:30 PM IST.
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction
Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul, Kusal Mendis(vc)
Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Dasun Shanaka, Charith Asalanka
All-rounder: Axar Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga
Bowler: Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Maheesh Theekshana
IND vs SL Probable Playing XIs
India (IND): Shubman Gill, HH Pandya, Rohit Sharma(C), Virat Kohli, S Iyer, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik, M Shami, Mohammed Siraj
Sri Lanka (SL): Pathum Nissanka, A Fernando, C Asalanka, D Shanaka(C), D de Silva, W Hasaranga, C Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, K Mendis, D Madushanka, K Rajitha
