Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 67 Between Dabang Delhi KC vs Telugu Titans

Dabang Delhi K.C. and Telugu Titans have faced each other on 15 occasions. Out of which, Dabang Delhi K.C. have won six matches whereas Telugu Titans have won eight matches. One game ended in a tie.

Match Toss: 8:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

Parvesh Bhainswal, Vishal, Krishan Dhull, Ashu Malik, Abhishek Singh, Siddharth Desai (vc), Naveen Kumar (c).

Dabang Delhi KC

Naveen Kumar, Ashu Malik, Manjeet, Krishan Dhull, Vijay Kumar, Vishal Lather, and Ravi Kumar.

Telugu Titans

Vijay Kumar, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Parvesh Bhainswal, Surjeet Singh, Vishal Bhardwaj, Siddharth Desai, and Abhishek Singh.



