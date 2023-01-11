Home

Sports

THR vs TRU Dream11 Team Prediction, TNCA Inter Districts T20 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain –Thiruvallur vs Tirupur , Playing 11s For Today’s Match at Indian Cement Company Ground 07:30 PM IST January 11, Wednesday

Here is the FanCode TNCA Inter Districts T20 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and THR vs TRU Dream11 Team Prediction, THR vs TRU Fantasy Cricket Prediction, THR vs TRU Playing 11s TNCA Inter Districts T20 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Thiruvallur vs Tirupur, Fantasy Playing Tips – TNCA Inter Districts T20. THR vs TRU Dream11 Team Prediction,TNCA Inter Districts T20 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Thiruvallur vs Tirupur, Playing 11s For Today’s Match at Gabba at 2:10 PM IST January 11, Wednesday.

THR vs TRU Dream11 Team Prediction, TNCA Inter Districts T20 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain –Thiruvallur vs Tirupur , Playing 11s For Today’s Match at Indian Cement Company Ground 07:30 PM IST January 11, Wednesday

THR vs TRU Dream11 Team Prediction,TNCA Inter Districts T20 Fantasy Hints: Here is the FanCode TNCA Inter Districts T20 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and THR vs TRU Dream11 Team Prediction, THR vs TRU Fantasy Cricket Prediction, THR vs TRU Playing 11s TNCA Inter Districts T20 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Thiruvallur vs Tirupur, Fantasy Playing Tips – TNCA Inter Districts T20. THR vs TRU Dream11 Team Prediction,TNCA Inter Districts T20 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Thiruvallur vs Tirupur, Playing 11s For Today’s Match at Gabba at 2:10 PM IST January 11, Wednesday.

TOSS – The TNCA Inter Districts T20 match toss between Thiruvallur vs Tirupur will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Time – January 11, Wednesday, 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Indian Cement Company Ground

THR vs TRU Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: K Madhava

Batters: S Kandepan, Hemanth Kumar, Bhavan Suriya

All-rounders: Akash Sumra, Mathivanan-M, S Sabarinathan, P Bhuvaneswaran

Bowlers: R-Divakar, M Poiyamozhi, B Joy Gupta

THR vs TRU Probable Playing XIs

Thiruvallur (THR): D-Prashanth Prabhu (wk), Ram Arvindh, Hemanth Kumar, Sudhan Kandepan, M-Vijayakumar, Akash Sumra, Mathivanan-M, V-Tharun Kumar, R Divakar, M Poiyamozhi, D Chandrasekar

Tirupur (TRU): Kta Madhava Prasad (wk), Bhavan Suriya, G Arunkumar, Sj Arunkumar, S Sabarinathan, P Bhuvaneswaran, N Vetrivel, G Alagarsamy, B Joy Gupta, D Arunkumar, B Iyappan



