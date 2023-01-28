Home

Car Catches Fire Near Mahamaya Flyover in Noida, Fire Tenders Rush to Spot | Watch

Soon after getting information about the incident, the fire brigade reached the spot and brought the flame under control.

Driver is safe, however, the vehicle has completely been engulfed in the fire.

Noida: A moving car caught fire near Mahamaya flyover in Noida on Saturday. As per preliminary reports, the driver is safe, however, the vehicle has completely been engulfed in the fire.

A similar incident had happened in October last year when a moving car suddenly caught fire in Noida’s Sector 62. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident. Soon after the vehicle caught fire, people inside the vehicle jumped and saved their lives. And by the time the fire brigade arrived at the spot, the car was completely burnt.



