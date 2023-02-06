Cardi B Wears Electric Blue Sculptural Dress by Indian Designer Gaurav Gupta

Grammy Awards 2023: Cardi B makes heads turn in Indian designer Gaurav Gupta’s collection. She wore an Electric Blue Sculptural Dress for the event.
Grammy Awards 2023: Popular American rapper and songwriter Cardi B looked like a vision to behold as she arrived wearing Indian designer Gaurav Gupta’s surreal, sculpture-like couture in electric blue. The stunning gown featured pleated structural features that ebbed and flowed from her shoulders, over her waist and all the way to the top of her head. The unique dress also featured a sleek skirt and a dramatic train. Coming back to the outfit, it’s a classic Gaurav Gupta masterpiece. Also, this isn’t the first time Cardi B and Gaurav Gupta have collaborated together. Earlier, she wore his design in her music video ‘No Love’.
In an endless field of poppy, Cardi B represented the element of ‘air’ in the ‘Gaurav Gupta Amorphous Shapeshifter Sculptural Outfit’. The brand’s indigenous sculpting technique transformed into infinite shapes, which brought her cosmic character to life in the video.
As far as Grammys are concerned, this year’s award show is being hosted by Trevor Noah. Beyonce has won the Best R&B Song for ‘CUFF IT’. The megastar now has 31 all-time Grammy Awards.
Published Date: February 6, 2023 7:46 AM IST
Updated Date: February 6, 2023 8:18 AM IST
