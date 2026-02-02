Integration combines OEM-level vehicle condition verification (in as little as 15 seconds) with cash-offer execution to help dealers move faster and reduce risk. OAK BROOK TERRACE, Ill., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Turn Automotive and CarDr.com today announced a strategic partnership that connects OEM-level vehicle diagnostics with real-time inventory liquidity, giving dealers a faster, more confident way to evaluate, manage, and monetize inventory. Under the partnership, Turn Automotive will integrate CarDr’s OBDIQ™ diagnostic technology into the Turn platform, enabling dealers to run OEM-level diagnostic reports directly inside Turn’s workflow using the CarDr OBDII device. In as little as 15 seconds, dealers can capture actionable condition insights—including deeper OEM module data where supported—helping surface potential mechanical issues early and supporting acquisition, appraisal, pricing, and remarketing decisions. In addition, CarDr dealers will gain access to Turn’s cash-offer capability, allowing them to receive competitive cash offers on qualified inventory directly through Turn. By linking verified diagnostics to liquidity options, dealers can reduce uncertainty, accelerate decision-making, and move inventory with greater speed and certainty. Key benefits for dealers include:
- OEM-level diagnostic insights (where supported) to uncover hidden issues and reduce post-sale surprises
- Ultra-fast scan workflow (in as little as 15 seconds) designed for high-throughput dealer and wholesale operations
- Condition-to-liquidity connection: diagnostics that directly inform cash-offer and disposition decisions
- A tighter, end-to-end workflow across acquisition, inventory management, and wholesale disposition
