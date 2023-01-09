Career Anxiety? Understanding The Feeling of Fear And When to Seek Help

Career Anxiety: When does anxiety become a mental health concern and when is the right time to seek help from the expert?

Career Anxiety: Anxiety is an emotion that wants to protect the inner us from threats that may affect our physical, emotional and psychological well-being. Its purpose is to alarm us so that we can save ourselves from possible dangers in the current situation or near future. Another definition of anxiety says that it is sheer intolerance of uncertainty. To create certainty in a new situation, we tend to overthink, over-prepare, try to read extra, plan excessively, and recheck our environment so that nothing goes wrong.

As mentioned by Jagjit Kaur, a Counselling Psychologist and CBT Expert, and founder of JagjitKaur Therapy, some highly anxious clients say, “Oh anxiety runs in our families, it’s how we are.” “Overthinking is our normal coping response to any stressful situation.” While others say we get highly anxious only when there is too much risk in our lives like losing a job, failing a competitive entrance exam, low account balance, or a terminally ill family member.

When does anxiety become a mental health concern?

Anxiety starts to make our life crippling when we experience heightened physiological symptoms like racing heartbeat, trembling, nausea, breathlessness, and feeling tense most of the time. We worry excessively, become restless, can’t concentrate or sleep, and fear impending danger.

How to Overcome Career Anxiety?

Anxiety tends to shoot up when we analyse that we don’t have enough resources, abilities, strengths, qualities, or characteristics to be good enough for the upcoming situation. People may have thoughts like, “I won’t be able to make friends because they may not like my wardrobe style”. “I may get a less package in the new job since I haven’t upgraded my technical skills in the last two years”. At any age, managing your own career, taking that first step up the employment ladder, establishing a business, or changing careers completely might be unnerving. Self-doubt may creep in and hold you back from realising your full potential.

When your worries are disproportionate to the threat in the situation, it is a sign that you should seek help from a professional. For example, an employee feels anxious before every team meeting despite his performance being good enough. A student fears his career is finished because he could not crack entrance to a particular college. If such stressors cause you anxiety daily and it persists for more than months, you need to share your worries with others. It can happen to you, your close friend, a relative, a colleague, or a family member, so therefore, encourage open communication. Talking about mental illness is very important, but it’s often difficult. If you still feel tense all the time and can’t sleep, it shows that anxiety has started to impact you adversely. A well-trained Psychologist helps you learn techniques to relax your body and manage your overthinking.

We all feel anxiety when life puts us in uncertain situations. It is a normal part of our life. Hence, there should be no shame attached to seeking help when anxiety becomes unbearable. Reach out to a career counsellor, a co-worker, or a mental health expert you respect for their guidance and thoughts.

