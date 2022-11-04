Career Guidance Classes For Class 11, 12 In Tamil Nadu Govt Schools. What Do We Know

Career guidance classes for Class 11 and Class 12 students across government schools in Tamil Nadu have commenced.

The classes will be for 80 minutes duration a month and will help students to choose their careers and further higher education. (File Photo)



New Delhi: Career guidance classes for Class 11 and Class 12 students across government schools in Tamil Nadu have commenced. The classes have been introduced to help students be empowered to do a self-assessment.

This will help students to understand their negatives and positives, a senior department official said. The classes will be for 80 minutes duration a month and will help students to choose their careers and further higher education.

“The School Education Department has already trained 3,600 teachers across 38 districts and we will be providing proper guidance to students according to the merits and demerits of each student,” M Aravindan, a teacher at a government school in Tiruchy said.

He said that the State Council for School Education and Training (SCERT) had trained 152 District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) teachers who have acted as the key resource persons for the project.

Saranya Babu, a Class 11 student at a government school in Adayar (Chennai) told IANS that “these are early days but the manner in which the teachers are communicating to us on careers is something new. We are now getting information on how open the world is and where all we can pursue higher education”.

She also said that she got first-hand knowledge of 7.5 per cent reservation in professional courses in Tamil Nadu including medical colleges for government school students from this career guidance programme. The School Education Department has brought out a book that has included everything on careers. The response has been overwhelming and we expect that poor government school students are benefitted,” School Education Department official KR Marimuthu told IANS.



