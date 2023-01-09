Cargo Vessel Runs Aground in Suez Canal, Traffic Likely to be Hit

BREAKING: Cargo Vessel Runs Aground in Suez Canal, news agency AFP reported.

Cairo/Egypt: A cargo vessel ran aground in Egypt’s Suez Canal—a critical shipping artery that connects the Mediterranean and Red Seas through Egypt, news agency AFP reported. Following this traffic on the busy trade route is expected to come to a halt. This comes a day after parts of Egypt, including its northern provinces, experienced a wave of bad weather.

Meanwhile, officials had no details on what caused the vessel to run aground. Leth Agencies said the vessel, MV Glory, ran aground near the city of Qantara, in the Suez Canal province of Ismailia. The firm said canal tugs were trying to refloat the vessel.

#BREAKING Cargo vessel runs aground in Suez Canal: Norwegian shipowner pic.twitter.com/LcyLz28Gab — AFP News Agency (@AFP) January 9, 2023

Satellite tracking data analyzed by The Associated Press showed the Glory in a single-lane stretch of the Suez Canal just south of Port Said on the Mediterranean Sea. A spokesperson for the Canal Authority declined to comment, saying a statement would be released.

It wasn’t the first vessel to run aground in the crucial waterway. The Panama-flagged Ever Given, a colossal container ship, crashed into a bank on a single-lane stretch of the canal in March 2021, blocking the waterway for six days.

The Ever Given was freed in a massive salvage operation by a flotilla of tugboats. The blockage created a massive traffic jam that held up $9 billion a day in global trade and strained supply chains already burdened by the coronavirus pandemic.

(With inputs from AP)




