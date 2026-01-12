Acquisition Positions SilverAssist as the Fastest Growing National Senior Housing Referral NetworkHENDERSONVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — SilverAssist, a comprehensive senior assistance network connecting families with trusted information, expert guidance, and quality services to simplify aging and senior living decisions, today announced the acquisition of Caring, LLC (Caring.com). Caring brings one of the industry’s most expansive referral footprints to SilverAssist, significantly accelerating national reach and operator connectivity. The transaction positions SilverAssist as the fastest-growing national referral and advisory network in senior housing.
- Better-Qualified Referrals: A stronger lead pipeline combining Caring.com’s national reach, SilverAssist’s digital marketing capabilities, and Oasis Senior Advisors’ local expertise.
- Localizing Digital Referrals: Expert local advisors provide hands-on, market-specific guidance that improves referral quality and move-in likelihood.
- Integrated Financial Navigation: ElderLife Financial helps families overcome affordability barriers through bridge loans, real estate solutions, Veteran benefits support, and payment planning, which expands the pool of move-in-ready families.
- Transparent, Operator-First Business Practices: Clear lead-crediting processes, ethical referral standards, and partnership-driven economics designed to reduce friction and improve trust.
SilverAssist is a senior assistance network and occupancy solutions partner for senior living operators nationwide. Through its primary operating brands, Oasis Senior Advisors, ElderLife Financial, and Caring, SilverAssist combines national digital reach, local advisor expertise, and integrated financial solutions to deliver better qualified referrals while empowering families to navigate the complex realities of aging and senior living decisions. More information about SilverAssist can be found at www.silverassist.com. ABOUT CARING, LLC
Caring, LLC and its flagship website, Caring.com, is a leading senior living referral service and the nation’s top site for senior care reviews. Founded in 2007, and serving millions of website visitors today, Caring applies cutting-edge technology to a humane mission, providing relevant senior care information and support, as well as comprehensive senior living and senior care directories for the United States, with hundreds of thousands of consumer reviews of senior living and in-home care providers. Through a toll-free referral helpline, Caring’s empathetic, nationwide team of Family Advisors — who are among the most highly trained, highly skilled, and knowledgeable experts in senior care — help seniors and their families research and connect to the most appropriate services and support for their specific situations. More information about Caring and its services, visit Caring.com. SOURCE SilverAssist
