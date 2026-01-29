Local owner Mike Davis brings professional experience and a commitment of service to seniors in the area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.

Jan. 29, 2026



Caring Senior Service of Myrtle Beach owner Mike Davis brings a strong professional background and a deep commitment to helping seniors age in place.



Last year alone, residents age 65 and older grew by 6.3%, making it the fastest-growing metro area for seniors.

In 2025, the senior population had increased by more than 22% since 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Seniors now make up more than a quarter of the region’s approximately 413,000 residents.