In addition to offering better services for seniors, owner Jeremy LaMontagne wants to positively

contribute to the local economy

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

Jan. 15, 2026



Caring Senior Service of Louisville is owned and operated by Jeremy LaMontagne, a Louisville resident who has lived in the area for more than 20 years.



Assistance with personal care

Meal preparation

Transportation

Companionship

Medication reminders