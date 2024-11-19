Home

News

‘Carrier Killer Of India’ is a BAD news for China and Pakistan, it is..

This missile has been indigenously developed.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducted a successful flight-trial of India’s first long-range hypersonic missile from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha late on November 16 (Saturday) 2024. This hypersonic missile is designed to carry various payloads for ranges greater than 1,500 km for the Indian Armed Forces.

The missile was tracked by various range systems, deployed in multiple domains. The flight data obtained from down range ship stations confirmed the successful terminal manoeuvers and impact with high degree of accuracy.

This missile has been indigenously developed by the laboratories of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Missile complex, Hyderabad along with various other DRDO laboratories and Industry Partners. The flight-trial was carried out in the presence of senior scientists of DRDO and officers of the Armed Forces.

In a post on X, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described the flight-trial as a historic achievement which has put India in the group of select nations having capabilities of such critical and advanced military technologies. He congratulated DRDO, Armed Forces and the Industry for the successful flight trial.

This advanced missile is poised to strengthen India’s security landscape amid increasing threats from China and Pakistan.

This hypersonic missile is designed to carry various payloads over ranges exceeding 1,500 kilometres. It represents a major milestone in indigenous defence technology.

Hypersonic missiles are unique as they can manoeuvre mid-flight, making them nearly impossible to intercept. They fly at speeds exceeding Mach 5, more than five times the speed of sound, and travel at altitudes too low for most radar systems to detect and are capable of reaching targets with unprecedented speed and precision.

India’s hypersonic missile demonstrates cutting-edge technology with a speed of over 11,000 kilometres per hour, enabling it to cover 2.087 kilometres in a single second.

It is termed ‘The Carrier Killer of India’ and serves as a counterweight to China’s ‘carrier killer’ DF-21D, a missile designed to target aircraft carriers. Its ability to avoid ballistic trajectories makes it a formidable addition to India’s arsenal and a challenge for existing defence systems to track or intercept.

The hypersonic missile places vast regions of Pakistan and China within India’s striking range, a strategic advantage that enhances its deterrent posture.

India has joined the elite club of nations with hypersonic missile technology. They are the United States, Russia, and China.











