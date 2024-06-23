Case Against Prajwal Revannas Brother Suraj Revanna Over Alleged Sexual Assault

Home

Breaking News LIVE: Case Against Prajwal Revanna's Brother Suraj Revanna Over Alleged Sexual Assault

Breaking News LIVE 23 June 2024: Tens of thousands of people held anti-government protests in several parts of Israel on Saturday night, calling for new elections and the return of hostages held in Gaza, The Times of Israel reported. On Tel Aviv’s Kaplan Street, David Grossman, one of Israel’s best-known authors, urged the people of Israel to fill the streets with demonstrations and fight for their country in a poem he read to protesters. Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Saturday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party and alleged that the purported letter written by Aam Aadmi Party General Secretary Pankaj Gupta to delhi-lg”>Delhi LG over Delhi water crisi was not delivered to LG Secretariat and an “eyewash was carried out” to orchestrate another “media-oriented drama.” A case has been registered against Janata Dal (Secular) MLC and the son of HD Revanna, Suraj Revanna over the alleged sexual assault case. A man filed the case against Suraj Revanna at Holenarasipura police station in Hassan district on Saturday, alleging that he was sexually assaulted by him at his farmhouse on June 16. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on national and international events.





