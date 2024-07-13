Home

Case Against YouTuber Dhruv Rathee After Parody Account Makes Fake Claims About Anjali Birla’s UPSC Success

Police said said a relative of Anjali Birla filed a complaint against Dhruv Rathee for allegedly making fake claims on X, based on which a case was registered against the YouTuber.

Youtuber Dhruv Rathee (L) was booked by the cyber police after a parody account made fake claims about Anjali Birla’s UPSC success

In a case of ‘mistaken identities’, popular YouTuber Dhruv Rathee was booked by the cybercrimes wing of the Maharashtra Police after a parody account on X made a fake post on X about Anjali Birla, the daughter of BJP leader and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

As per the Maharashtra cyber police department, the account with the handle @dhruvrahtee had made fake claims on X about Anjali Birla, claiming that she had cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam without appearing for it.

A senior police official said a relative of Birla filed a complaint against Dhruv Rathee for allegedly making the fake claims on X, based on which a case was registered against the YouTuber. He said that Rathee was booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections for defamation, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace, and statement leading to mischief, as well as the IT Act.

When pointed out that the alleged fake message was posted by a parody account and not the one belonging to Rathee, the official said, “We are investigating the matter.”

Notably, the X handle which posted the fake claims against Om Birla’s daughter, clearly mentions in its bio that it is a parody account and not affiliated to the real Dhruv Rathee in any manner whatsoever.

“This is the fan and parody account and not affiliated with the original account of @dhruv_rathee. Not impersonating anyone. This account is Parody,” the bio reads.

On Saturday, the parody account said in another post that they have deleted all the defamatory tweets against Anjali Birla and also issued an apology for not checking the facts before posting.

Further probe in the matter is underway, the police said.

