Saturday, October 22, 2022
Casemiro Late Strike Salvage a 1-1 Draw Against at Stamford Bridge

London: Brazilian midfielder Casemiro’s late strike cancelled out Jorginho’s 87th minute penalty as Manchester United salvaged a 1-1 in the English Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.Also Read – Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Getting Dropped From Manchester United Squad Against Chelsea

Ronaldo-less Red Devils were the better side in the first half and created heavy pressure on the Blues, but Chelsea’s custodian Kepa Arrizabalaga kept them in the game with his heroics between the sticks. Also Read – Liverpool vs Manchester City, Premier League 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Online & TV In India

Also Read – Arsenal vs Liverpool, EPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

After a goalless match for over an hour, Chelsea won a spot-kick in the 84th minute of the game through a Ben Chilwell corner, where United’s McTominay fouled Broja inside the box following a tussle.

Italy’s Jorginho took his sweet time to take the penalty and before slotting it past de Gea, sending the Spanish international to the opposite side. Former Real Madrid man then stepped up at the right place in the right time. During stoppage-time in the 94th minute of the game, he connected a timely header off Luke Shaw’s delivery, which was initially headed by McTominay first, before the Brazilian headed it back across the goal. Spaniard Kepa did get a hand to it, but before he can do anything it bounced over the line for the all-important equaliser.

As things stand as of now, ten Haag’s United are currently placed at 5th position with 21 points, a point behind 4th place Chelsea. United’s next match will be against Sheriff this coming Friday (IST) in the Europa League and Chelsea will take on RB Salzburg on Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League.





