Monday, November 28, 2022
Casemiros Goal Powers Brazil Into Round of 16

Highlights Brazil vs Switzerland Score, FIFA World Cup 2022: Casemiro’s Goal Powers Brazil Into Round of 16

LIVE Brazil vs Switzerland Score, FIFA World Cup 2022

Highlights Brazil vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2022 AS IT HAPPENED

Brazil beat Switzerland by 1-0 as Casemiro scores the standalone goal inthe match.

Squads:

Brazil: Alisson, Weverton, Ederson, Dani Alves, Danilo, Alex Sandro, Alex Telles, Bremer, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Casemiro, Everton Ribeiro, Bruno Guimaraes, Fabinho, Fred, Lucas Paqueta, Antony, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Neymar, Pedro, Raphinha, Rodrygo, Richarlison, Vinicius Jr.

Switzerland: Gregor Kobel, Philipp Kohn, Jonas Omlin, Yann Sommer, Manuel Akanji, Eray Comert, Nico Elvedi, Ricardo Rodriguez, Fabian Schar, Sylvan Widmer, Michel Aebischer, Edimilson Fernandes, Fabian Frei, Remo Freuler, Ardon Jashari, Noah Okafor, Fabian Rieder, Xherdan Shaqiri, Djibril Sow, Renato Steffen, Granit Xhaka, Denis Zakaria, Breel Embolo, Christian Fassnacht, Haris Seferovic, Reuben Vargas

Check out match updates here:




  • 11:24 PM IST


    LIVE Brazil vs Switzerland Score, FIFA WC 2022: Additional 6 minutes added to the timer. IT’s ALL OVER. Brazil beat Switzerland by 1-0.



  • 11:11 PM IST


    LIVE Brazil vs Switzerland Score, FIFA WC 2022: GOAL!!! Casemiro is the hero for Brazil. This time, it is clean as a whistle. No chance of offside. BRA 1-0 SUI (83″)



  • 10:54 PM IST


    LIVE Brazil vs Switzerland Score, FIFA WC 2022: It is being checked for off side. NO GOAL!!! It has been disallowed. IT’s ALL HAPPENING HERE. BRA 0-0 SUI (66″)



  • 10:52 PM IST


    LIVE Brazil vs Switzerland Score, FIFA WC 2022: GOAL!!! Vinicius Jr. scores and he celebrates like none other. Brazil into the lead. This is spectacular by the Brazilian forward. BRA 1-0 SUI (63″)



  • 10:45 PM IST


    LIVE Brazil vs Switzerland Score, FIFA WC 2022: Brazil on the move!! OH!!! That almost went into the nets. Certainly, a missed opportunity. BRA 0-0 SUI (57″)



  • 10:32 PM IST


    LIVE Brazil vs Switzerland Score, FIFA WC 2022: With the tunes of “Wavin’ Flag”, the second half of this enthralling encounter starts. No goals till now from either of these sides. Will the scoreline change in the half? Stay tuned for live updates!



  • 10:19 PM IST


    LIVE Brazil vs Switzerland Score, FIFA WC 2022: Half time comes to an end. BRA 0-0 SUI



  • 10:09 PM IST


    LIVE Brazil vs Switzerland Score, FIFA WC 2022: Vinicius Jr. was ready to press forward but the offside rule stops him at the right time. BRA 0-0 SUI (38″)



  • 9:51 PM IST


    LIVE Brazil vs Switzerland Score, FIFA WC 2022: Possession has mostly been neck to neck here at the Ras Abu Aboud. Although, Brazil has been a bit aggressive from the start in comparison to Switzerland. BRA 0-0 SWI (20″)







