Thursday, December 8, 2022
Cat Interrupts Vinicius Jr’s Press Conference Ahead of Brazil-Croatia Quarter-Final Clash

WATCH: Cat Interrupts Vinicius Jr’s Press Conference Ahead of Brazil-Croatia Quarter-Final Clash. (Image: Twitter)

Al Rayyan: During a Press Conference ahead of the Croatia-Brazil Quarter-Final clash in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022, Vinicius Jr. had a surprise visitor, who came out of nowhere to interrupt the media meet.

A cat all of a sudden hopped onto the press conference table and the Real Madrid winger just couldn’t stop laughing at the adorable animal. The Brazil press officer present at the incident was quick to respond to it and immediately picked up the cat and kept it down near the table.

Vini Jr. has so far scored only one goal in the World Cup. His first goal came in Brazil’s Round of 16 clash against South Korea, in which the 5-time champions won 4-1.

“I talked with Ancelotti and he gave me a lot of advice to help me become a starter with Brazil. He gave me a lot of confidence,” the 22-year-old Vinícius Júnior said Wednesday. “He was always was tough with me when he needed to be. He is like a father to me”, the Brazilian winger was all in praise of the Real Madrid coach.

“He is good not only with the technical aspects of the game, but also with how he deals with his players,” Vinícius Júnior said. “I have been improving a lot and Ancelotti has helped me with that. He and (Brazil coach) Tite are very similar and they talk to each other a lot”, he added.

Vini also revealed, what advice Neymar gave to him.

“He told me how the World Cup is different than anything else,” Vinícius Júnior said. “He told me that, and I always remember it. And when the national anthem played, I realized what it all meant.”




Published Date: December 8, 2022 6:48 PM IST





