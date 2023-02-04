Cat Introduces Her Tiny Kitten To Huge Dog What Happens Next Is Epic Watch Viral Video
It has been viewed more than 40 lakh times within hours of being posted.
Viral Video: Social media is a place where we get to witness the most unbelievable content in the form of text, pictures, and videos. These contents belong to various categories like sports, arts, individual talent, and animals. Animal videos are a big hit on these platforms as they show some of the most unexpected and unbelievable aspects of animals. For instance, cats and dogs are known to be each other’s hardcore enemies and dogs leave no chance to attack the cats hence cats prefer to maintain a good distance from them. But we have come across certain occasions when both these animals have been shown to be very good friends.
One video that is going viral on social media shows a cat introducing her tiny kitten to a big dog. The dog also sniffs the kitten gently as if trying to greet it. The video is shared on Twitter by @buitengebieden with the caption, “Mommy introduces her kitten to the dog.. ☺️”
WATCH THE VIDEO HERE
Mommy introduces her kitten to the dog.. ☺️ pic.twitter.com/udxzicC4B2
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) February 3, 2023
It has been viewed more than 40 lakh times within hours of being posted.
Published Date: February 4, 2023 11:39 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Google Chrome Will Soon Allow Users to Erase 15 Minutes Of History On Android
[ad_1] Home TechnologyGoogle Chrome Will Soon Allow Users to Erase 15 Minutes Of History On Android The new feature is...
Centre Clears Appointment Of 5 New Supreme Court Judges; Rijiju Says
[ad_1] Home News IndiaCentre Clears Appointment Of 5 New Supreme Court Judges; Rijiju Says ‘Public Is Malik’ After SC Remark...
Bomb Blast Reported In West Bengal’s Birbhum, TMC Leader’s Kin Among 3 Injured
[ad_1] Home West BengalBomb Blast Reported In West Bengal’s Birbhum, TMC Leader’s Kin Among 3 Injured Soon after the explosion...
India Lose To Denmark 2-3 In Playoff Tie; Relegated To World Group II
[ad_1] Home SportsDavis Cup: India Lose To Denmark 2-3 In Playoff Tie; Relegated To World Group II Prajnesh Gunneswaran and...
Stunt Goes Horribly Wrong Leaving Man’s Entire Face On Fire Horrific Video Emerges
[ad_1] Home ViralStunt Goes Horribly Wrong Leaving Man’s Entire Face On Fire: Horrific Video Emerges Even though fire breathers take...
IRCTC Latest News: Railways Plans to Issue 2.5 Lakh Tickets Online Per Minute
[ad_1] Home BusinessIRCTC Latest News: Railways Plans to Issue 2.5 Lakh Tickets Online Per Minute | Detail Plan Here IRCTC...
Average Rating