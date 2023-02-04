Home

Cat Introduces Her Tiny Kitten To Huge Dog, What Happens Next Is Epic | Watch Viral Video

It has been viewed more than 40 lakh times within hours of being posted.

Viral Video: Social media is a place where we get to witness the most unbelievable content in the form of text, pictures, and videos. These contents belong to various categories like sports, arts, individual talent, and animals. Animal videos are a big hit on these platforms as they show some of the most unexpected and unbelievable aspects of animals. For instance, cats and dogs are known to be each other’s hardcore enemies and dogs leave no chance to attack the cats hence cats prefer to maintain a good distance from them. But we have come across certain occasions when both these animals have been shown to be very good friends.

One video that is going viral on social media shows a cat introducing her tiny kitten to a big dog. The dog also sniffs the kitten gently as if trying to greet it. The video is shared on Twitter by @buitengebieden with the caption, “Mommy introduces her kitten to the dog.. ☺️”

Mommy introduces her kitten to the dog.. ☺️ pic.twitter.com/udxzicC4B2 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) February 3, 2023

It has been viewed more than 40 lakh times within hours of being posted.



