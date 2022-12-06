CAT vs RIW Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS Barcelona T10, Match 101 On December 3 PM IST At Montjuic Olympic Ground

Here is the ECS T10 Barcelona Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and CAT vs RIW Dream11 Team Prediction, CAT vs RIW Fantasy Cricket Prediction, CAT vs RIW Playing 11s ECS T10 Barcelona Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Catalunya Tigers vs Ripoll Warriors, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Barcelona 2022 Series. CAT vs RIW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fan Code ECS Barcelona T10, Match 102 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Catalunya Tigers vs Ripoll Warriors, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Montjuic Ground 3 PM IST December 06, 2022, Tuesday.
TOSS – The ECS T10 Barcelona match toss between Catalunya Tigers vs Ripoll Warriors will take place at 2:30 PM IST.
Time – December 06, 3 PM IST
Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona
CAT vs RIW Dream11 Team
Wicket-Keepers – Muhammad Masood(vice captain), Tahir Ilyas
Batsmen – Karamjit Singh, Muhammad Asif-II, Mustansar Iqbal
All-rounders – Prince Dhiman , Yasir Ali-I (captain), Waseem Abbas-I
Bowlers – Raja Waqar Khan, Ghulam Sarwar, Saqib Javed
CAT vs RIW Probable Playing XI
Catalunya Tigers (CAT): Yasir Ali, Awais Ahmed(wk), Tahir Ilyas, Fahad Hassan, Ghulam Dastgeer, Haider Gul, Ghulam Sarwar, Sheraz Iqbal, Shahbaz Shaukat, Muhammad Asif, Syed Sherazi
Ripoll Warriors(RIW): Prince Dhiman, Waqar Khan, Karamjit Singh, Aqtadar Khan, Asim Maqbool(wk), Imran Hussain, Muhammad Masood, Jugraj Singh, Qaiser Zulfiqar, Ehsan Ellahi, Saqib Javed
