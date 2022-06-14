Catering to modern consumers’ healthy lifestyle, Duroflex launches eco-friendly range of sleep solutions under Natural Living

India’s leading sleep solutions brand, Duroflex, is at the forefront of research and innovation. The brand has wide product portfolio that caters to every kind of consumer. Over the past few years, there has been an upward trend in the number of consumers who seek products that not only meet their needs but are also good for the planet. To help these consumers extend their conscious choices to their sleep space, Duroflex has revamped and extended their eco-friendly range of mattresses and sleep accessories – Natural Living. On the occasion of World Environment Day, Duroflex has introduced mattresses, mattress toppers, pillows and bed linens made entirely of natural materials – 100% Natural Latex, Rubberised Coir, Cotton, Tencel and Ethicot.

The products in this range are crafted from ethically sourced sustainable materials and are produced without any intervention of heavy machinery. The GOLS certified latex used for the production of this range is sourced from the company’s own rubber plantation in Kerala. Currently, Duroflex is the only brand in India using GOLS certified latex. The chemical free pure cotton and bamboo fabrics contributes towards one’s health and well-being. They are hypo-allergenic, soft to touch, naturally resilient and highly breathable. The natural coir used in the mattress keeps the person naturally cool. Because of its use of natural materials this range is also highly recommended for people with allergies, respiratory disorders, and those who need extra care.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Mohanraj J, CEO, Duroflex, said, “As a responsible consumer brand, our endeavour is to support our consumers towards a sustainable lifestyle. With our Natural Living range, consumers will find everything they need for an eco-friendly and safe sleep space. The mattresses and sleep accessories under the range are made of GOLS certified latex, chemical free pure cotton and bamboo-cotton blend fabrics which contribute towards one’s health and well-being while being eco-friendly. The fact that we are one of the few brands with our own latex production in the country bears testament to the kind of quality we want to provide to our consumers.”

The mattresses under Natural Living range comprises four variants – Tatva, Prana, Kaya and Avaasa:

1. Tatva mattress combines the goodness of two natural materials latex and coir providing firm support

2. Prana mattress is made of Latex with Pocket Spring, where the best of nature meets the scientific support of spring

3. Kaya is a 100% Latex mattress, fully natural, and 100% biodegradable

4. Avaasa comes with a combination of latex layer and rubberised coir layer for comfortable firm support and is economically priced

The sleep accessories under Natural Living includes Meha mattress topper, Nidraa Pillows and two types of bed linens under the name Sarrva made from different combinations of natural materials.

1. Meha mattress topper offers super comfy sleep and is made of 2” thick 100% Natural GOLS certified Latex. It can add a plush, supportive layer to any of your current mattress providing a healthy breathable full body support for sleeping in the natural environment.

2. Nidraa pillow offers immersive sleep experience which is chemical free with 100% Natural Latex. Ergonomically designed contour with two thickness options in each pillow shall offer best neck and head support irrespective of your preferred sleeping posture be it on the back, side or stomach.

3. Sarrva Cotton Tencel Bedsheet offers dreamy sleep experience which is softer than cotton, naturally cool surface with moisture wicking property

4. Sarrva Cotton Ethicot Bedsheet is eco-consciously sourced and diligently crafted to offer comfort, use of pre-consumer recycled cotton reduced the dependability on fresh natural cotton without compromising on goodness of 100% natural cotton.

Each product offers different levels of comfort and support based on individual needs. All these products will be available across the brand website, major e-commerce platforms, retail outlets, as well as the company’s exclusive experience centres. To locate Duroflex brand experience centre near you, visit https://www.duroflexworld.com/a/store-locator/list.

About Duroflex: Duroflex is one of India’s leading sleep solutions providers with a wide range of premium mattresses and sleep accessories. This revolutionary brand with over five decades of expertise and state-of-the-art technology is redefining the meaning of quality sleep. Duroflex has distinguished itself as a leader in the industry with an innovative and cutting-edge range of products that is the first of its kind in India. Its signature range – Duropedic is India’s No.1 doctor recommended orthopaedic mattress range. The brand is today synonymous with quality, innovation, and comfort. Its product portfolio is backed by strong technical know-how, modern equipment, and the ability to understand future needs.

Duroflex website – https://www.duroflexworld.com/ | Follow us on@duroflexworld