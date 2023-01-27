National

Caught on Cam: Car Rams Into Scooty, Drags Rider on Roof; 1 Dead

After the CCTV footage surfaced five people have been arrested and an FIR has been registered at Keshav Puram Police Station. 

New Delhi: In yet another dragging incident, one person has died and another hospitalised after a car rammed into a scooty am dragged a rider for around 350 meters. As per reports, the car rammed the rider and dragged him on its roof for a while when he landed on it after being thrown into the air due to the impact of the collision.

A video of the incident has now surfaced online after CCTV footage of the incident came to light and is going viral across social media platform.

After the CCTV footage surfaced five people have been arrested and an FIR has been registered at Keshav Puram Police Station.

Published Date: January 27, 2023 8:43 PM IST





