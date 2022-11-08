Tuesday, November 8, 2022
Caught on Camera: Car Stunt Goes Wrong In Gurugram, One Killed, Two Injured

In the clip, the men (around 10-12) in an inebriated condition can be seen performing stunts using Maruti Ertiga, a Hyundai Venue and a Hyundai Creta outside a liquor shop. Suddenly, one of the SUVs lost control and hit bystanders, knocking down two of them.

Gurugram/Haryana: In a deeply disturbing incident, a man lost his life after a group of drunk youths ran their speeding car over him in Gurugram.  The incident took place at around 2 AM in Udyog Vihar Phase-4 in the early hours of Sunday. The video of the incident captured by a CCTV camera has been doing rounds on social media.

In the clip, the men (around 10-12) in an inebriated condition can be seen performing stunts using Maruti Ertiga, a Hyundai Venue and a Hyundai Creta outside a liquor shop. Suddenly, one of the SUVs lost control and hit bystanders, knocking down two of them. A ragpicker lost his life on the spot, while two others were left injured.

Killer Car Stunt Caught on Camera | WATCH CCTV Clip

7 People Arrested

Till now, 7 people have been arrested and two cars have been seized. Speaking to NDTV, a  senior police official said one of the accused is a computer operator at the Deputy Commissioner’s office, while three people were working with a travel agency.

FIR Registered

Meanwhile, an FIR has also been filed at the Udyog Vihar police station.

“First, the accused performed a car stunt and in the second stunt, he hit three people standing outside a liquor shop to kill them, in which a middle-aged man died. We have arrested all the accused,” NDTV quoted Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP (crime) as saying.




Published Date: November 8, 2022 12:08 PM IST



Updated Date: November 8, 2022 12:30 PM IST





