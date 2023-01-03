Causes, Signs, Symptoms And Treatment- All You Need to Know

As per experts, Most people don’t have signs and symptoms in the early stages of primary liver cancer.

One of the cancer forms with the quickest rate of growth is liver cancer, which can be fatal.Liver cancer is cancer that begins in the cells of your liver. Your liver is a football-sized organ that sits in the upper right portion of your abdomen, beneath your diaphragm and above your stomach. The liver is prone to developing a number of cancers. Hepatocellular carcinoma, the most prevalent form of liver cancer, develops in the primary liver cell type (hepatocyte). Hepatoblastoma and intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma are two significantly less frequent kinds of liver cancer.

Signs And Symptoms

Most people don’t have signs and symptoms in the early stages of primary liver cancer. When signs and symptoms do appear, they may include:

Loss of weight (without trying)

Reduced appetite

Following a modest dinner, feeling incredibly full

Nausea or diarrhoea

A right side fullness under the ribcage indicates an enlarged liver.

A fullness under the left side ribs is the result of an enlarged spleen.

Abdominal (belly) pain or discomfort close to the right shoulder blade

Abdominal swelling or fluid accumulation (belly)

Itching

Eyes and skin that have become yellow (jaundice)

Fever, swollen veins on the abdomen that are visible through the skin, and unusual bleeding or bruising are some more symptoms that may appear.

Treatment

By adopting good lifestyle practises, such as frequent exercise, maintaining a healthy weight, and eating a balanced diet with less alcohol use, you can reduce your chance of getting liver cancer. Infection with the hepatitis B and C viruses should be avoided as well. Hepatitis B infection can result in malignancy, liver failure, and cirrhosis if it is left untreated. Hepatitis B vaccines are offered for both adults and children. Consider being screened for hepatitis B or C if you are at risk for contracting them.

Antiviral medication, which can delay the course of liver disease and reduce (but not completely eliminate) the risk of liver cancer, may be an option if you have chronic hepatitis B. Hepatitis C does not have a vaccination, but most patients may be cured of the infection with the correct care. RIf you have chronic hepatitis, you should see your doctor frequently for imaging examinations such an ultrasound, CT scan, or an MRI.

(Inputs from Dr Suhas Aagre, Consultant Medical Oncologist and Hemato-Oncologist at Asian Cancer Institute and Cancer One clinic,Chembur)



