CBI ARRESTS AN ACCUSED DURING FURTHER INVESTIGATION OF A CASE RELATED TO ALLEGED ILLEGAL CROSS-BORDER TRADE OF CATTLE

The Central Bureau of Investigation has today arrested an accused during further investigation of a case related to alleged illegal cross-border trade of cattle.

CBI had registered the instant case on 21.09.2020 against 04 accused including then Commandant, BSF; three private persons and unknown public servants/private persons on the allegations of illegal cross-border trade of cattle. Searches were earlier conducted at various locations across the country at the premises of accused. Several accused were also arrested during the course of investigation. It was further alleged that the accused assisted and showed fictitious business activities to regularise the ill-gotten money.

The said accused was consistently avoiding CBI’s summons since long and not cooperating with the CBI investigation into the case.

During investigation, the illegal cross-border selling of cattle, the related movement, delivery and use of ill-gotten money, was found. It was also alleged that the accused persons were organizing and patronizing large scale illegal cattle smuggling to neighbouring country and collecting huge money from other persons. It was also revealed that accused procured huge number of cattle from Illambazar Pashuhat and ensured safe passage for transportation of cattle to international border.

CBI filed Charge-sheet on 06.02.2021 against 07 accused and further filed three Supplementary Charge-sheets on 23.02.2021, 24.11.2021 & 08.08.2022 against several other accused before the Competent Court. Further investigation was continuing to unearth larger conspiracy.

The arrested accused will be produced before the Competent Court.